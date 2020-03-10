No cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the Johnstown area despite rumors that circulated on Tuesday about possible exposure at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Greater Johnstown School District.
Conemaugh Health System, a member of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, issued a statement around 3 p.m. regarding the virus that has killed more than 4,200 people worldwide, including at least 28 in the United States, and led to a nationwide lockdown in Italy, although the majority of people who catch the illness remain asymptomatic or – at most – get flu-like symptoms.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is continuing to see an increased number of patients who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, but we have not yet diagnosed any individuals with the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the health system said in its release.
“We are continuing to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to managing symptomatic patients and implement the proper procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of spreading germs. This includes preparing a unit of the hospital for potential patients to rest comfortably while isolated, minimizing exposure, and using personal protective equipment (PPE) when in contact with patients who have symptoms of respiratory illness.”
Greater Johnstown School District reiterated that Conemaugh has not confirmed any cases of coronavirus after an incident occurred at one of its schools, raising questions about possible exposure.
“A teacher at the Greater Johnstown High School, who works as an employee at Conemaugh Health System, believed they may have been in contact with a person who was in contact with a patient suspected of having COVID-19 last evening while at work,” district Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “With the best of intentions, this employee reported to our high school today, donned a surgical mask and told our students to refrain from close contact.”
“After conversation with Conemaugh hospital officials we have learned that there has been no confirmation of COVID-19 and that our employee had no direct contact with any suspected patients.”
Arcurio added: “At no time did they direct our employee to self-quarantine, refrain from public places, report off work or wear a mask. Again, we appreciate the effort of our employee but fully recognize the immediate concerns this caused within our schools and community.”
Also locally, McCullough Place, a senior living center in Southmont, posted a message on its front door: “We LOVE visitors to our community – but if you are feeling symptoms of respiratory illness like cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose and/or shortness of breath, please do not enter the building. Please call and we will assist you.”
Enlivant, owner of McCullough Place, provided details about steps taken to address to coronavirus, including limiting visitors.
“The health, safety, security and comfort of our residents and teams is our top priority,” according to Enlivant’s statement. “Enlivant is carefully following the rapidly changing Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation and has been acting upon recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local Health Departments and Regulatory Agencies.”
So far, about 120,000 people among the 7.7 billion on Earth have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Neither the World Health Organization nor U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially labeled the virus a pandemic. The amount of cases have grown significantly from 580 on Jan. 22 when the death count was at 17.
More than 10 cases have been reported in Pennsylvania.
Health and safety officials recommend standard precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus,” according to Conemaugh. “To help prevent the spread of this and other viruses in the community, remember to wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and disinfect surfaces regularly.”
The American Red Cross has urged healthy eligible individuals to donate blood or platelets in case a need arises.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president of the Red Cross Blood Services, in a statement. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
Johnstown has not put any specific plans in place to deal with the coronavirus.
“We’re not following any different precautions than we are with the flu, and the death rate is actually lower,” Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said. “Everybody that is getting sick and dying from the coronavirus is the same people that would be dying with the flu. They’re high-risk patients. If there wasn’t a test out for it, they wouldn’t know they had it.”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said cooperation will be the key when dealing with the virus if it arrives locally.
“I think it’s got to be a coordinated effort with the hospital, with the county, not just the city, so, if there is an outbreak, basically that we have a plan in place,” Janakovic said. “As of today, I don’t think we really have a plan other than the basics that how you would treat the flu. Of course there’s no vaccine right now for the coronavirus.”
News of the virus has led to people stockpiling masks and hand sanitizer, causing shortages in some areas.
“I just got an email a little bit ago that all of our suppliers are still guaranteeing us all of our supplies as of now,” Eric Miller, manager of Forest Hills Area Ambulance Association, said. “There are no reported shortages of masks or antibacterial washes or anything like that right now. Everyone is guaranteeing a supply. I don’t think that’s going to be a factor for us.”
Meanwhile, on the federal level, the area’s two congressmen, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, voted in favor of the $8.3 billion Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act designed to help businesses, medical professionals and first responders affected by the virus.
“COVID-19, or coronavirus, poses a serious public health situation, especially for at-risk populations such as the elderly or those with underlying health issues,” Thompson said. “Significant local, state and federal mitigation efforts are underway to help identify and prevent further spread of the virus. Having spent much of my life in health care and as an EMT and firefighter, I understand that planning and preparedness go a long way. But, we each can do our part to incorporate commonsense hygiene practices into everyday routines. This includes sneezing or coughing into tissues, washing your hands with greater frequency, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and staying home if you become ill. These simple practices will lend greatly to reducing the spread of this virus.”
Joyce, a dermatologist, added, “As a doctor, I am closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, in Pennsylvania and across the country. The U.S. government and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania are taking a ‘whole of America’ approach to combating coronavirus. Last week, Congress passed bipartisan legislation that will strengthen U.S. preparedness, help American families and small businesses affected by coronavirus, and better equip public health experts to protect us.
“As we work together to protect people in Pennsylvania and across the country, it is important to remain vigilant and stay informed of any developments. All of us should take commonsense, preventative measures both to stay healthy and to protect our neighbors. Washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, cleaning frequently-touched objects, and – most importantly – staying home when you are sick are simple actions that can help to prevent the spread of coronavirus. During this process, my office will remain open and available to serve PA-13 constituents.”
