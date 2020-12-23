U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and Cambria County officials issued a joint statement on Wednesday urging all Cambria County residents to continue taking precautions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Hope is on the horizon,” Thompson, R-Centre, said in the statement.
“We now have not one but two vaccines for this virus starting to get distributed. There is light at the end of this tunnel; however, until we can get broad distribution of the vaccines, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant.”
Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said: “Together, we can protect the most vulnerable. It is important to wear masks, wash your hands and practice social distance to minimize the risk of contamination to others.”
“Health care workers, retail and other employees who serve the public work tirelessly to keep services and stores open,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
“They need our help to protect them and their families by wearing masks.”
Commissioner B.J. Smith added: “My son has special needs. My daughter-in-law is a doctor. I know firsthand how hard it is to social distance and miss family and friends.
“By not seeing them now, you will be able to see them in the future.
“Social distancing works.”
“The commissioners recognize the strain these restrictions place on our local businesses,” said Commissioner Scott Hunt.
“Every business is essential when it’s providing jobs and paychecks to hardworking families throughout the county. It is vital we do our part to be cautious and to properly distance in order to operate businesses safely and for a full reopening in the future.”
