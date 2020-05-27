Officials of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry said an investigation is ongoing into fraudulent applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
In a press conference Tuesday, Department Secretary Gerard Oleksiak declined to speak about details involved in the investigation, including how much money may have been fraudulently received.
Oleksiak said instances of fraud were discovered Friday. Until the investigation ends, PUA checks will be mailed to claimants’ home addresses instead of sent electronically, he said.
The PUA website was set up in April to provide aid to people who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits. Recipients include independent contractors, self-employed people and freelance workers.
The Department rolled out the PUA website to distribute federal funds authorized in late March under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Oleksiak said the fraudulent claims have been made by people who have stolen people’s personal identification information from other sources.
He said no personal information was stolen from the PUA website.
“Payments will be with paper checks for the time being, to prevent fraud,” he said. “A person’s real address being used for fraudulent claims, so to make sure these individuals are the ones who should be receiving compensation, we will send checks through the mail.”
He said recipients should be prepared for delays in receiving checks as a result of switching from electronic delivery to U.S. mail.
Also during the press conference, Susan Dickinson, director of the office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, said more staff have been employed to file claims and communicate with claimants of the regular unemployment compensation system as well as the PUA.
“We have 100 new staff on board,” she said. “I’ve heard of some claimants can get through multiple times for help, and some not at all.”
Staff can live chat through uc.pa.gov or take phone calls, she said.
Nearly 2 million unemployment claims have been filed since mid-March, and of that total, 300,000 remain to be accepted or denied by the Department, she said.
Dickinson also announced the Department is holding a town hall meeting slated to be live streamed at 1 p.m. Thursday. She said the town hall is for the public’s general questions about unemployment claims.
She stressed that individual cases cannot be discussed in that forum.
To participate in the town hall live stream, visit https://access.live/palabor.
For those who don’t have internet access, there are also a limited number of audio lines, she said. To participate in the town hall via phone, call 1-833-380-0719.
“We’d like to hear from everybody,” she said.
Questions can be sent ahead of the town hall by emailing uctownhall@pa.gov.
The department is accepting emailed questions until 11 a.m. Thursday.
