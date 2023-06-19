CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – Officials are investigating the death of a Carrolltown man who was found on Monday morning in a pond approximately 100 yards from his residence, Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar said on Monday evening.
Eric A. Bender, 43, of Dindios Street, was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m. at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings. The cause of death is still “inconclusive pending pathological and toxicology studies,” Hribar said.
The still pond had a depth of 10 feet and a temperature of 62 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Hribar.
Multiple agencies responded to a call that came into Cambria County 911 at 3:53 a.m. Bender was removed from the water by a dive team at 5:16 a.m.
The Cambria County Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
