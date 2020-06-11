Summer fun is coming back to amusement parks.
Officials at Idlewild and SoakZone and Kennywood have announced the parks will reopen to the public July 11.
A friends and family day will be held July 6 and is by special invite only.
Season passholder previews will be held July 7 through 10.
“We are overjoyed to be able to reopen Idlewild and SoakZone,” said Jeff Croushore, director of marketing at Idlewild and SoakZone.
“A trip to the park has become a favorite summertime tradition for families across western Pennsylvania and beyond and we look forward to seeing our guests having fun again.”
Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the parks have increased cleaning and additional safety measures have been implemented for staff and guests.
For both parks, people will need to register in advance for the date they plan to visit. The RSVP system will be available Wednesday, and dates will be released in phases.
Everyone entering the parks will have their temperatures scanned. Any person with a temperature of 100.4 or higher or displaying other symptoms of COVID-19 will be denied entry.
Facial coverings also are required for park personnel and all entrants, except children younger than 3, and those with a valid medical condition.
Hand sanitization stations have been set up throughout the parks.
Social distancing of six feet between individuals is required.
“Currently, we are very busy preparing the park rides, water attractions, food stands and training our team members,” Croushore said.
“We look forward to providing a fun reprieve from everything the world has been dealing with the last few months.”
Additional information and ticket pricing for Idlewild and SoakZone can found at www.idlewild.com.
Information on Kennywood is available at www.kennywood.com.
