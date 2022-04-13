JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown Middle School was under a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday after an individual was allegedly seen waving a weapon out of the window of a vehicle that was driving past the building on Messenger Street.
The incident was reported at 10:40 a.m.
Johnstown Police Department was notified. All individuals were apprehended within the hour, according to an email alert sent by the district.
“With an abundance of caution, we will continue to keep our students indoors and continue to support law enforcement in their investigation,” the district stated.
“Police presence will continue throughout the day at both our middle and high school campus as well as during dismissal in order to ensure additional safeguards for our students and staff.”
