JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Approximately $1 million is still available from the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to assist property owners in paying for the required work to be done on private systems as part of the ongoing, state-mandated, region-wide sewer remediation project.
There is $764,288.65 left in loan funding that is available only to Johnstown residents. City officials provided the contribution using American Rescue Plan money and tasked the JRA with administering the program.
Another $268,399.34 in grant money is designated for qualified low-income people living in the JRA footprint, excluding municipalities that received direct Community Development Block Grant allocations. Money for the grants was provided by the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County using its CDBG funds.
To be eligible for a grant, the owner must reside in the property as a primary residence. There are household income limits based on the number of occupants, ranging from $41,000 for a single person to $77,300 for eight people.
“We need to get as many folks to understand the funding that’s available and what options they have,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said, “and the best way to do that is to reach out to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. We will be more than willing to provide any information that we have as far as what opportunities are available to residents all through our coverage area.”
Upgrading private systems usually costs thousands of dollars, as property owners need to make sure their lines can pass a pressure test.
“The goal of this program is to provide low-income homeowners located within the JRA’s wastewater treatment system area with a grant that will pay for the replacement of the private side of an insufficient sewer lateral line in order for the homeowner to pass a pressure test,” Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, wrote in an email.
In a separate program, Johnstown sets aside between $50,000 and $100,000 annually to provide grants to city residents, according to the municipality’s community and economic development director, John Dubnansky.
“We realize the high cost it is for anybody to update their sewer system,” Dubnansky said, “and we particularly understand the complexities associated with our population in which we have, obviously, a high poverty rate within the community. We realize the people, our citizens, may need the money even more than in other areas. We’re happy to at least provide some sort of financial assistance to the homeowners that reside within the city.”
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority is under a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order to eliminate all sanitary sewer overflows from its system by Dec. 31, 2024.
The pressure-test mandate was adopted as part of the strategy to eliminate SSOs and reduce flow rates to the Dornick Point Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Almost 80% of the 25,570 properties connected to JRA’s system have met the requirement. Three municipalities – Daisytown, Dale and East Conemaugh boroughs – are at 100%. Southmont has the least amount of work done with only 19.71% of properties finished.
Johnstown is closing in on 65% complete.
JRA has overhauled the public Johnstown Regional Sewage system that feeds into Dornick Point.
“All interceptors have been rehabilitated, replaced, cleaned or televised throughout the last 15 years,” Komar said. “The investment into the interceptor system was over $50 million.
“With this work being done, the authority is focused on assisting the ratepayers with their private laterals, as well as plant improvements as presented in the abatement plan.”
