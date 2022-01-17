JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A smoke detector is credited with speeding the evacuation of four residents of a home in Johnstown’s Kernville section that was destroyed by flames on Saturday night.
“They were alerted by a smoke detector going off on the second floor,” Randy Novosel, Johnstown assistant fire chief, said Sunday from the Public Safety Building downtown.
One of the four adult residents was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by private vehicle for treatment of smoke inhalation, as well as exposure that resulted from fleeing into frigid temperatures, Novosel said.
The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Saturday in a second-floor bedroom near the rear of the house in the 400 block of Franklin Street, Novosel said.
Flames and smoke shooting from second-floor windows caught the attention of those passing through the intersection of Haynes and Franklin streets or entering the Sheetz store there.
When Johnstown firefighters arrived at the scene, there was a major blaze on the second floor. Crews entered the building for an interior attack on the fire. That approach appeared to be working, with most of the flames knocked down quickly, Novosel said.
But by that time the fire was into the structure’s walls, spreading to the attic and starting fires on the first floor.
“After extensive attempts at an interior attack, the conditions became too dangerous, so we made the decision to go to a defensive attack from the exterior,” Novosel said.
Temperatures in the low teens challenged the battle.
East Hills Ambulance Association provided a rehab tent with a heater and Nanty Glo Fire Department brought its rehab trailer as warming areas for firefighters.
Firefighters were rotated between the warming stations and the fire attack to keep them safe, Novosel said.
“It was a pretty difficult night all around because of the weather conditions,” he said.
A second alarm ordered during the initial attack brought rapid intervention teams from Richland Township and West Hills Regional fire departments. Later, Nanty Glo, Windber and East Taylor fire departments brought crews and equipment to the city to stand by and respond with a Johnstown assistant chief to any additional calls.
The structure next door to the home received some fire damage on the second floor and water damage throughout. The building, located about two feet away from the burning home, housed the offices of dentist Thomas Bach.
Firefighters were able to enter the office and place protective tarps over valuable equipment, Novosel said.
Because the home’s structure had become unstable, a contractor brought excavating equipment early Sunday and dismantled the charred remains.
