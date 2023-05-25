EBENSBURG, Pa. – One man was killed on Thursday afternoon and three other people, including two Cambria County sheriff's deputies, were injured in an Ebensburg-area wreck involving a tri-axle truck, officials said.
The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and South Center Street in Cambria Township, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
Lees said that an SUV was turning west from South Center Street onto Route 22 shortly after 12 p.m. when it was struck by a westbound tri-axle truck.
After the truck struck the SUV, it crossed the center line and struck a Cambria County Sheriff's Office vehicle in the eastbound lane of Route 22, injuring two deputies who were in the vehicle, Lees said.
The driver of the SUV, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Scott Magley. Lees said that an autopsy will be conducted on Friday.
A passenger in the SUV was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
The deputies were transported to area hospitals to be evaluated and treated for their injuries.
Cambria Township police are investigating the wreck with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were called in to help reconstruct the accident.
Route 22's westbound lanes remained closed on Thursday afternoon while the wreck was being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.