Work done at Bethlehem Steel properties in Johnstown helped build the nation.
Trolleys and buses that went in and out of the barns in the city’s Moxham neighborhood provided important local transportation.
But, when the structures were shuttered, nothing was left but history and contaminated land.
An effort has been underway for years to remediate the properties. And, now, funding is in place. On Thursday, officials held a remote press conference to announce a coalition of the City of Johnstown, Cambria County Redevelopment Authority and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority has received a $600,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to cleanup those sites and other brownfields in the county.
Remediating the land at the old Bethlehem property on Iron Street is part of a plan to enable an expansion of the Center for Metal Arts, located in the old blacksmith and pattern shops. A project that has not been made public yet is being considered at the bus barns. “Redeveloping major former industrial sites and underutilized commercial sites into new business locations is a monumental initiative,” said Melissa Komar, executive director of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which owns both sites.
Other projects are already being planned, including cleaning up the site of two former gas stations in Cresson.
Land in Franklin Borough is also expected to be remediated.
“The application mentioned potential properties but none are confirmed yet,” Cambria County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Renee Daly said when speaking about Franklin.
“Once we get the agreement signed, we start the process of working with the property owners and confirm the background of the sites. At that time, we finalize the documentation and the site is funded for assessment. Until then, all properties are subject to a total assessment.”
A consortium of local stakeholders will need to give final approval for the priority work selected in Johnstown, Cresson and Franklin. The same group will then pick other sites throughout the county to remediate.
“As the new grant gets underway, we will then be reaching out to other municipalities throughout the county in order to see how we might be able to support them in their efforts to reuse the abandoned and underutilized industrial and commercial properties,” Daly said.
Johnstown was one of only eight applicants in Pennsylvania awarded funding in what was “a very competitive process in the program,” as explained by Cosmo Servidio, administrator for EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region. The $600,000 was the largest Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant Programs award given in the commonwealth, along with identical amounts provided to coalitions in Beaver County and Greenville.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, credited the organizations for working together in the process.
“Collaboration and cooperation is the big message here,” Joyce said.
“It shows how successful you can be when you work as a team, and I see that team in Johnstown.”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic viewed the funding as part of the city’s overall effort to prepare itself for exiting Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by the Oct. 28, 2021 deadline.
“We found out by working together we accomplish a whole lot more, whether that be funding or projects or development,” Janakovic said. “This funding also helps enhance the city’s ability to get out of Act 47. It shows that we’re all working together towards that.”
