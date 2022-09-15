SOMERSET, Pa. – Results from the past year’s Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) revealed that the most common substances used by Somerset County students are alcohol, cigarettes and vaping devices, but overall usage is dropping, Rebecca Mull, director of the Somerset County Drug-Free Communities at UPMC, said on Thursday.
She and Erin Howsare, Somerset Single County Authority for Drug and Alcohol director, presented this data at the Somerset County Drug-Free Communities meeting at the Somerset County Technology Center.
The survey is given to Somerset County students in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades and used to “identify, implement and strengthen prevention efforts to create healthy, happy, successful youth” in the county.
“Alcohol is the No. 1 substance that our youth are using,” Mull said.
In 2021, students reported that their largest source of alcohol access was their parents. In 2019, the main reason for that usage was that teens took it without permission.
Alcohol is followed by marijuana, cigarettes and prescription medications, according to the survey results.
Mull said lifetime use of these substances does increase by grade level, which is expected, but the PAYS information shows there has been a noticeable decrease over time of use of all substances, with the exception of marijuana.
She and Howsare provided comparative information from the past three editions of the every-other-year survey, starting with 2017, to a cross-section of attendees ranging from local educators and those from UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes to representatives of The Learning Lamp, the Children’s Aid Home and more.
Throughout the event, members of the audience occasionally asked questions about the information, such as teen vaping.
The group is still getting referrals in regard to that category, but use has dropped, Mull said.
One guest questioned if the PAYS distinguished between products that contain nicotine and those that have THC, the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
He was told it does, and Howsare added that the groups think some of the students don’t connect THC to marijuana and that may cause issues.
“We do believe there’s a little discrepancy in the stats because of that,” she said.
Other noteworthy findings included the decrease in number of students who think school will be important later in their lives – a 20% drop from 2017 to 2021 – lessening of reports of bullying, favorable attitudes toward marijuana increasing and the slight decline in registered mental health concerns.
Results show a 6% increase in the latter category from 2017 to 2019 but a 2% decrease by 2021.
Mull said proactive factors to prevent substance use by youth are still family attachment and belief in the moral order, while the highest risk is a low commitment to school.
As for prevention, UPMC offers a variety of programs, such as Botvin LifeSkills and Healthy Alternatives for Little Ones, and The Learning Lamp has Too Good for Drugs, Strength of Families and others.
