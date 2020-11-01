Officials are now accepting nominations for Pennsylvania’s 2021 Trail of the Year award, an honor most recently won by the local Ghost Town Trail.
The Trails Advisory Committee of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources picks a Trail of the Year each year to help raise awareness of and build enthusiasm for the state’s 12,000-mile network of recreational trails.
“In these trying times,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a statement announcing the opening of nominations, “we see people turning to the outdoors in unprecedented numbers, and trails are among the strongest attractions. Pennsylvania has it all, from gentle pathways threading through miles or preserved greenways to remote, rugged trails scaling the state’s magnificent mountains. We want to hear from those who hold these special places close to their heart.”
The 2021 Trail of the Year will be recognized in a news release by the advisory committee and DCNR, a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, a trailhead marker and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.
Nomination forms and supporting documentation must be submitted by Nov. 20. The forms can be accessed and submitted online at www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/TrailDevelopment/TrailOfTheYear/Pages/default.aspx.
