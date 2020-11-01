Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers before noon. Becoming partly cloudy later. High near 40F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.