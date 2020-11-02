About a dozen of the 54 candidates who applied to become Johnstown’s next city manager by Saturday’s deadline meet the letter-of-the-law requirements to hold the position, according to Deborah Grass, the town’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
City Council, the Act 47 recovery team and interim City Manager John Trant Jr. will now work together to pick finalists to interview from among the individuals who have a bachelor’s degree – master’s degree preferred – and five years of progressive responsible experience in local government management and administration.
The goal is to have the position filled by the end of the year.
“I’m actually pleased with the number, but also – in just a really brief overview – it appears that there are good, qualified candidates, so I’m pleased with the pool of candidates that we ended up with,” Grass said.
Whoever is hired by council will – by state law – only be able to get a contract through the city’s next reorganization meeting, which will take place in January 2022.
The new city manager will receive significantly more annual pay than any predecessor.
George Hayfield, the last full-time city manager, was hired at a salary of $85,000 in 2018. Johnstown could offer the next manager up to $120,000 or $125,000 thanks to grant money received from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Grass said the extra money played a role in the number of candidates increasing from previous city manager searches that usually yielded two dozen or maybe 30-some applicants.
“There was definitely more interest in the position this time,” Grass said. “There’s no question.”
Hayfield submitted his resignation on Oct. 31, 2019, with only two months left on his contract.
Finance Director Bob Ritter briefly held the position on an acting basis. Trant started in early December 2019.
His successor will become Johnstown’s ninth full-time, acting or interim manager since 2014, a period during which the city has dealt with numerous negative issues, including a struggling economy, steady population loss and, at times, a divided City Council that was often ridiculed by the community.
“Things are much different now than in past years and searches,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said.
“We have a solid financial situation. We also have a full council that works together with everyone, and is not antagonistic toward the manager or other members of council. These items were a deterrent, I believe, in finding good folks. We’ve gotten more done this year than the previous four years. We’re a fully functional government entity from top to bottom, and that’s what attracts qualified individuals.”
Trant has been working on a contract that calls for him to be in the city two days a week and attend meetings.
He did not apply for the full-time job.
“If I didn’t have four kids and a mortgage rooted in the city of Pittsburgh, I certainly would be seriously considering continuing my work here on a full-time basis,” Trant said.
“It’s a great community. There are a lot of challenges, but there are a lot of good things, too. There’s been a lot of really good momentum built with council, and the current staff and department directors that is exciting.”
