JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kay-Leigh Malzi, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College assistant dean for school partnerships, provided an update on the institution’s Accelerated College Education program, otherwise known as the dual enrollment offering, during Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting.
She told the group that as of the end of this school year, the college has 49 cooperating school districts, 329 course sections offered, 205 active high school teachers and 1,425 students enrolled for a total of 7,224 credits taken.
“We have an amazing, high-quality, robust dual enrollment program here at the college,” President Steve Nunez said. “We really have high standards.”
The Penn Highlands ACE program allows students to earn an associate degree prior to graduating high school.
This year, the college has seen an increase in enrollment compared to the past year, when 1,381 students participated. Malzi said she believed the dip the year before was due to virtual learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top partners with the college include Richland, Greater Johnstown, Curwensville, Conemaugh Township and Spring Cove school districts.
The assistant dean also noted that the dual enrollment program has been reaccredited by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships this year. The initiative is one of 134 in 26 states to hold this certification.
Malzi wrapped up her presentation by explaining how the accreditation process works and why it’s important to keep up to date on that endorsement.
“I was really impressed with commencement and how many students you had earn the associate’s in high school,” board member Leah Spangler said.
During his update, Nunez told the group that the school’s culinary space in downtown Johnstown is moving forward. The college is working with Greater Johnstown School District to open a restaurant for students in that discipline to learn and work at. This location will be beside the Penn Highlands office at the corner of Main Street and Gazebo Park.
Robert Farinelli, college vice president of academic affairs, said school officials are working with the instructor at Greater Johnstown to create a list of necessary equipment.
One project Penn Highlands will undergo in the near future is replacing the carpet in high- traffic areas at the Richland campus. The board approved this action at Tuesday’s meeting not to exceed $200,000.
College officials are in the process of comparing two of the three bids that came in under the threshold amount.
Installation will be done throughout the summer.
