The Gallitzin Township police force is included in the supervisors’ tentative 2021 budget, but that could change before the final budget is adopted Nov. 5, Supervisor Bill Golden said.
Whether the supervisors were going to disband the part-time, three-officer police force generated outcry from township residents during last month’s meeting.
During their meeting Thursday, the supervisors declined to speak about whether the police would stay in the budget or be eliminated at the November meeting.
Indications, however, were that the police would be maintained. Much of the meeting Thursday involved improving police-supervisor communication in the future.
But the first matter before the supervisors Thursday was to accept the resignation of Supervisor Gary Link, who was not present for the meeting. The resignation was accepted by Golden and Supervisor Larry Grimes.
The supervisors then appointed Tim Watt to serve the remaining time on Link’s term, which ends January 2022, when the board is reorganized.
Later in the meeting, Golden asked police Chief Joe Hindinger to improve communication with supervisors in the future when officers change scheduled hours.
“A lot of people here, they want the cops here. The public wants the cops on duty ... residents want to see presence, but we are looking at the schedule and it’s not clear who’s working or if they are working,” Golden said.
Although scheduled officers call a partner to substitute if they can’t make it to work, Golden said he wanted to ensure revised schedules do not exceed the township’s limit for police hours. What that limit is, exactly, was also debated.
Former supervisors set the limit at 200 hours per month, which has never been exceeded, Hindinger said. He said hours among all three officers are between 140 and 180 per month.
Questioning the need for a 200-hour limit set by the previous board, Golden made a motion to reduce the police force’s total available hours to 160 hours, which was met with opposition from members of the public in attendance.
About 15 people attended the meeting. The supervisors’ statement prior to the meeting that they would only allow 12 people total due to COVID-19 was not enforced by the supervisors, and Hindinger told them during the meeting that it would have been noncompliant with the state’s public meeting laws to keep people out.
Most of the public turnout Thursday was to support the police department.
Joanne Myers told the supervisors she did not want to see the police hours reduced from 200 to 160, even if they don’t use all 200.
“I want police service for my taxes. We get nothing else for taxes we pay (to the township) other than police service. With the way things are nowadays, you don’t know what will happen,” Myers said.
Golden asked the other supervisors about what they wanted to do about the police force’s hours. Watt said he didn’t see the problem.
“I don’t want nails in my driveway over 40 hours,” Watt said.
The supervisors kept the 200-hour limit, which pleased the residents at the meeting.
Before the meeting ended, Hindinger rushed out to an emergency requiring police assistance. Details about the emergency were unavailable immediately.
The tentative 2021 budget, approved Thursday for public display, includes $44,250 for police.
That includes $35,000 for part-time wages for Hindinger and the two officers as well as equipment, fuel and office supplies.
The township’s entire tentative budget is on display at the 206 Walnut St. municipal building and will be advertised in newspapers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.