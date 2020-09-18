Four police officers were recognized at Thursday’s Upper Yoder Township meeting for pulling a woman from the burning house that her husband had set on fire last month.
Upper Yoder Township police Sgt. Martin Dean and West Hills police officers Michael J. Beblar, James Stutzman and Adam Waddell received letters of commendation from the Upper Yoder Township police Chief Donald Hess.
“All four of them displayed incredible courage,” Hess said.
The fire broke out at 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the 3300 block of Menoher Boulevard, trapping Sheila Clem inside.
An Upper Yoder Township police sergeant and three officers from West Hills Regional Police Department arrived before firefighters. They found the woman “gasping for air, suffering from severe burns all over her body” and pulled her from the flames, a court document reads.
“Upon arrival, all four of you immediately entered the structure and two officers fought the fire with fire extinguishers,” Hess said. “An officer crawled through the smoke to located the victim and pulled her out of the fire.
“Three of you then carried the victim to the ambulance while the fourth restrained the suspect,” he said. “They literally ran into the fire without any protective equipment.”
The blaze drew firefighters from Upper Yoder, West Hills, Southmont, West Taylor, Richland, Conemaugh Township, Jerome and Johnstown, along with Hilltop and West End EMS.
Clem, 59, was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, and then to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator with second- and third-degree burns covering 85% of her body. She died less than a month later.
Her husband, Gregory Z. Clem, 64, admitted to starting the fire. He was charged with criminal homicide and is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison.
Also on Thursday, Mary Kay Maher retired after 34 years of township secretary.
