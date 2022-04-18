JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Office of Open Records dismissed cases that sought to have Vision Together 2025 and Johnstown Area Regional Industries defined as government agencies and therefore made subject to state laws regarding providing information to the public.
They remain labeled as nonprofits.
Revitalize Johnstown member John DeBartola argued that they were serving in governmental roles in right-to-know requests he made seeking lists and documents used by the two organizations to support their repeated claims that there are more than 1,000 open jobs in the region.
Neither JARI nor Vision responded to the original requests made by DeBartola in January, so they were deemed to be denied.
On Friday, DeBartola’s appeals were dismissed by the OOR.
“Here, based on the evidence submitted, Vision has established that it is not under government control, cannot be disbanded by a political subdivision, and the nature of its functions are to promote economic and population growth development,” according to the ruling in the Vision case. “Further, Vision receives funding from various sources, and while it receives government funding, this fact alone is not enough to transform a private nonprofit corporation into a local agency under the RTKL.”
The dismissal in the JARI case included nearly identical language.
Any party can appeal the ruling to the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas within 30 days.
* * * * *
Vision and JARI submitted articles of incorporation and other documents to support their arguments.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries President and CEO Linda Thomson and Vision Together 2025 President and CEO Mike Tedesco also provided statements about the organizations’ missions.
“We know that we’re a private nonprofit,” Thomson said. “We just made sure that the Office of Open Records had the information. That’s all that we could do. … It was just making the submissions to make sure they know how we were organized, and we were governed and those kinds of things.”
The rulings determined that neither met the qualifications to be considered a “local agency,” which would be:
(1) Any political subdivision, intermediate unit, charter school, cyber charter school or public trade or vocational school.
(2) Any local, intergovernmental, regional or municipal agency, authority, council, board, commission or similar governmental entity.
“I think in general, I’m not sure that when you have something of this nature that is taken to a court and people are going to spend money to try to fight something like this, I don’t know that there are any winners when it costs money that could be put to better use,” Vision Together 2025 Board Chairman Bill Polacek said. “Vision and JARI, both boards, are private entities. If you read through the judge’s decision, it’s so obvious, and we knew that going into it. Yet, we had to spend. I know Vision spent around $25,000. I don’t know what JARI spent. It was monies that could have been put to better use.”
* * * * *
DeBartola contended that, since Vision and JARI received money from the Cambria County commissioners, helped in obtaining government funds and elected officials – Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King and President Commissioner Tom Chernisky – served on the Vision board, the organizations should be considered local agencies.
“All I wanted was the list of 1,000 family sustaining jobs,” DeBartola said. “It's a simple question that shouldn't require a right-to-know request. This was echoed during campaigns by the very politicians, Tom Chernisky, Sylvia King, and Frank Janakovic, who are board members on Vision and JARI. They all refused.”
All Vision members, including eight involved in governmental agencies – Janakovic, King, Chernisky, Johnstown City Manager (former Cambria County Planning Commission Executive Director) Ethan Imhoff, Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar, RDM Johnstown LLC (the company that manages the Greater Johnstown Water Authority) Resident Manager Michael Kerr and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority board member Mark Pasquerilla – were asked to sign confidentially agreements.
Janakovic, Chernisky and Komar said they did not sign the document.
None of the five others responded when asked earlier this year about the agreement.
In response, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st District, plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit elected officials or governmental employees from serving on nonprofit boards.
“The cleanest, clearest way to say it is a lot of feedback that I have received is that elected officials and government employees should not be serving on nonprofit boards,” Rigby said.
Rigby thinks his proposal would “take that elephant out of the room” and “not allow ourselves to be put in those positions.”
* * * * *
The stated goal for bringing in the refugees was to fill positions and stop the region’s century-long population loss.
Vision members often cited the 1,000 open jobs number when offering support for its plan. JARI uses the number, too, that is for Cambria and Somerset counties combined. It is based off public information culled from CareerLink, media reports and JARI’s annual job fair, according to Thomson.
“That’s a low number,” Thomson said. “We just say that, because, on any given day, that number changes. It goes up and down. People are getting hired every day. People are also leaving positions and going to new positions every day. Every day, that number changes, but generally, we’re saying generally, lately in the past several months, that number has hovered around a thousand, based upon the public information that we have.”
* * * * *
Vision originally denied any refugee plan existed.
But then, in March, details were brought to public light when DeBartola obtained Vision documents that outlined strategies for refugee recruitment, media messaging and generating public support.
“I think the misnomer of the whole refugee thing is we were never bringing anybody in,” Polacek said. “We’re not an agency. We don’t do that. What we’re always doing, from day No. 1, was connecting legally vetted refugees or immigrants to local businesses.”
A private donor recently contributed $100,000 to Vision’s refugee program.
Polacek described the organization as serving a human resources-type function where if “someone from Ukraine or anywhere had a certain skill set and there were companies that were looking for it, then we connect them and we walk away.”
“It’s really a business decision, not a Vision decision,” Polacek said. “So we’re moving forward. We’ll assist anyone that comes here from Ukraine, but we won’t bring them in. We’ll connect them to jobs and help anyway we can, welcome with open arms.”
There has been some backlash against Vision. Revitalize Johnstown held a “Public Hearing: Refugees, Mission Shift, Shadow Government” forum during which numerous people spoke in opposition to how the group handled the refugee plan.
Rigby; State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, 72nd District; and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District, have also been critical.
“I do think one of the things we will do better is have more transparency early on (with future projects),” Polacek said. “I think, had we done that, I think it still would have had some folks that didn’t want us to move in the direction that we are, but I think, by in large, we would have gotten much more buy-in.”
* * * * *
Burns released documents on Monday that were obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, regarding the local plan for Afghani refugees.
On Nov. 5, 2021, Tedesco wrote to the program advisor for the Refugee Unit of the states’s Bureau of Employment Programs, Office of Income Maintenance, Department of Human Services, stating, “Here in Johnstown we are rapidly ramping up the (sic) accept newcomers. Next week, we (sic) hiring a project manager to begin active coordinating efforts, so we may be only a few weeks away from accepting our first families into Johnstown.”
Tedesco also provided the program advisor an introduction to the CEO of a LLC that was developing properties in downtown Johnstown, writing about a “portfolio of housing units that may come in handy when placing newcomers to the community.”
“As a state representative who is accountable to the people, I set out to independently gauge the depth and progress of Vision’s plan,” Burns said. “I suspected Vision was bypassing elected officials and the public by going directly to the Department of Human Services – and that certainly appears to be the case.”
Tedesco could not be immediately reached with a short-notice interview request on Monday.
Polacek had not yet seen Burns’ press release when asked about its content.
But, speaking in general, he said, “Back then, if there was a family coming in, it wasn’t brought in by us. There may have been some connection connecting them to somebody, but I’m not aware of any situation where we were physically bringing anybody in from Afghanistan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.