EBENSBURG, Pa. – Motorcycles of every shape, color and brand lined the streets of Ebensburg on Thursday for the 19th annual Wheels & Wings event that draws visitors from near and far to check out the classic cars, bikes and numerous food vendors.
"We live in Ebensburg, so, we try to support the community," Brian Ferguson said.
He and his wife, Jess, had three vehicles registered in the car, truck and motorcycle show – a 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra, 1963 Ford F-100 truck and 1989 GMC Jimmy.
In total, the couple has nine vehicles and consider themselves collectors of the classics.
"We bring a couple every year," Jess Ferguson said.
She and her husband agreed that they love seeing the amount of people Wheels and Wings draws to the borough and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere of the event.
They're also fans of the closed streets that allow people to walk freely.
Sections of Sample Street and North Center Avenue were shut down so visitors could explore the various offerings of the annual event.
Giants of Science performed from 6 to 9:30 p.m.; motorcycles were on display on North Center Avenue; food vendors lined Sample; Roundhouse Harley-Davidson had a display as well as other local businesses; and the wing-off ran from 5 to 8 p.m.
The scents of french fries, hot sauce and fried food of all sort hung in the air as the sound of motorcycle engines echoed through the borough.
Loretto residents Jeff Mitchell and his son, Leland, wandered the streets checking out the food options and enjoying the cool evening.
Although his father had been to Wheels & Wings several times, this was Leland Mitchell's first trip.
The 9-year-old gave a thumbs up and said he was having a good time.
"It's fun," he said. "Always something to do."
The youngster was also a fan of the wing options, with The Grove being his favorite.
"The door wasn't open yet, and we were standing there waiting," Jeff Mitchell said.
Some visitors could be seen seated at the tables sharing a meal and laughing while others, such as Brad Vanmale and his wife, Amanda, stood next to their motorcycle that was registered in the competition.
The Beverdale couple have attended the Ebensburg bike and wing festival for many years, and this time around entered Vanmale's Big Dog Mastiff chopper.
The enthusiast said he owns eight bikes, and "they're all custom."
He's been riding for more than 40 years and enjoys the silence and open air of a motorcycle.
Amanda Vanmale said she enjoys attending Wheels & Wings because of the food, although this year she wasn't a fan of the cooler weather.
