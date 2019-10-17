A Johnstown church is expanding to add another service to its Sunday lineup.
Beginning Nov. 3, Oakland United Methodist Church will offer a third worship service.
The church’s associate pastor, Jeremy Barkley, said the decision to create an additional service is an attempt by the church to reach more of the Greater Johnstown community, while also accommodating recent growth.
“We’ve been doing some research and Oakland is really growing right now,” he said.
“We’re realizing that when you’re about 80% full is when you need to make space for other people because new people or visitors are not going to jam themselves in.
“So our mission is really to have not only an open door, but an open chair,” Barkley said. “With that mindset in ministry, and the new facilities we’ve been blessed with over the last two years, we felt like the lord’s timing was perfect this fall to finally launch the extension of what we were already doing.”
Barkley said the growth of the church’s congregation reflects a gathering of people from all walks of life.
“We’re seeing more and more visitors on Sunday morning. Each and every week new faces, and they’re from every demographic within the city. Pretty much every socioeconomic demographic as well,” he said. “Oakland is positioned on the crest of Richland, but also on the outskirts of the inner-city, and so if you come to Oakland on a Sunday morning you’re going to see a great representation of Johnstown.”
The additional service will begin at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the newly added wing of the church.
“This church is over 100 years old, so our focus and our mission is to equip and activate new leaders and a new generation in the church,” Barkley said. “With this third service we’ll be able to reach all generations, and hopefully a new generation of leadership.”
