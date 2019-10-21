Oakland fire Chief Ron Helsel has seen the value of smoke detectors.
“I’ve seen it, where in the middle of the night, the smoke detectors have gone off, and it saved people’s lives,” Helsel said. “The system worked, and everybody is safe.”
When a member of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Company saw that the Pirates Charities outreach of the Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball organization had grants available, the fire company applied.
“We wrote the grant for $700 for smoke detectors and $300 for the firemen’s picnic,” Helsel said. “We were awarded this grant in August.”
Since $700 doesn’t go very far when purchasing smoke detectors, the fire company added another $500 to the fund.
Oakland purchased 262 home smoke detectors and will be giving them away from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 1741 Bedford St.
“We will be distributing these to senior citizens or needy families for those who live in the Oakland or Lorain Borough,” Helsel said.
The distribution is being held in conjunction with Stonycreek Township police participation in Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug take back day Saturday.
“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications,” the DEA website says.
Stonycreek is also offering take back at Riverside Fire Company. Additional locations can be found on the DEA website dea.gov.
