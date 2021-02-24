A Johnstown woman was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial for the October shooting death of 29-year-old Nefertiti Mitchell in the city’s Oakhurst Homes section, authorities said.
Gabrielle Hudson, 25, of Oakhurst Homes, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out between the two women on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of Daniel Street when Hudson allegedly pulled a pink and black firearm and fired once, striking Mitchell.
Mitchell was pronounced dead in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s operating room. She died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, police Detective Brad Christ said.
Homicide investigators recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Christ said.
Hudson reportedly told police that she did fire the gun, but was not firing at Mitchell, the complaint said.
She was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
Hudson is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg.
