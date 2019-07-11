A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of pulling a gun on another man during a dispute at Oakhurst Homes on June 22, authorities said.
City police charged Matthew Aaron Sales, 31, with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, a man and a woman were sitting outside an apartment at Building 39 when Sales approached them and began to argue about an incident that occurred six months earlier.
Sales allegedly punched the man in the face and then "reached in his waistband, pulling out a handgun," the complaint said.
Sales reportedly said, "I'm going to make sure you leave town."
He ran from the scene before police arrived. A witness told police that Sales has only one eye and goes by the street name of "Fetty."
Sales was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.