JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A New York City man was arrested for stealing $7,642 from a skills machine at a Richland Township service station on March 4, authorities allege.
Richland Township police charged Manuel Angel Agosto-Rivera, 47, with felony counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
According to a complaint affidavit, Agosto-Rivera and two other men arrived at Robyn’s Shoppe on Scalp Avenue in a black Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
Agosto-Rivera allegedly tried to block an employee’s view of the skills machine as the other two men picked the locks and stole money.
Agosto-Rivera allegedly ran behind a nearby auto parts store when police arrived. Officers arrested him in the parking lot of Dairy Queen.
Police are searching for the two other men, who they say are believed to be involved in multiple thefts from local skills machines.
“We do believe there are multiple victims,” Detective Kevin Gaudlip said.
Agosto-Rivera was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed after posting 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.