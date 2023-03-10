Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health will host an open house and signing day for prospective students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the school.
Speakers include most top executives at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, including CEO Rodney Reider, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, Chief Operating Officer Heather Smith, Chief Nursing Officer Jelden Arcilla and school Director Bonnie Mazurak-Riga.
The school is located across from Conemaugh Memorial’s main campus on Franklin Street.
