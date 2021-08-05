JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two sisters who graduated from Conemaugh School of Nursing are being honored by their family with a scholarship to the school.
Garnet Romesburg Glenn and Betty Romesburg grew up in Uniontown and graduated from Somerset High School.
Glenn graduated from Conemaugh School of Nursing in 1939 and went on to work for Somerset Hospital and local physicians Dr. Marlin Cargill and Dr. Pete Musser. She died in 2017 at the age of 99.
Romesburg graduated from the nursing school in 1944 and joined the Army Nurse Corps, serving as a second lieutenant in the Panama Canal Zone. She later worked in the operating rooms at the University of Michigan Medical School and the University of Chicago hospital. She died last year at the age of 96.
Both continued to value the education they received in Johnstown, inspiring their family to establish the scholarship that recognizes the solid grounding in science and practice provided at Conemaugh School of Nursing.
“Small local institutions provide essential opportunities for young people who may have limited resources or who wish to stay connected with their communities and families,” Romesburg’s son Randal S. May said.
Beginning with the 2021-2022 term, the annual scholarship will fund tuition for two outstanding final-year nursing students.
The scholarships are administered through the 1889 Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.