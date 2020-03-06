Two Johnstown-area nursing homes are restricting visitors and limiting group activities to control the spread of flu and upper respiratory infections.
Administrators at both LaurelWood Care Center in Upper Yoder Township and Arbutus Park Manor in Richland Township stress they are only seeing common seasonal infections, and no cases of coronavirus are suspected.
“It is simple upper respiratory infections that occur in nursing homes every year,” Arbutus Administrator Rick Wilson said. “These are precautions we normally take.”
Arbutus has had one or two residents with positive influenza tests, he said.
“We are feeding residents in their rooms and avoiding anything that gets them all together to prevent the spread,” Wilson said.
Arbutus announced the restrictions Friday afternoon on its Facebook page.
LaurelWood announced its flu alert on Thursday and updated it Friday on Facebook.
“The LaurelWood portion of our building will remain on flu precautions until next week,” the facility posted. “We will continue to suspend group activities as a precautionary measure to ensure there is no further spread of the illness.”
In a statement provided to The Tribune-Democrat, LaurelWood said:
“LaurelWood Care Center has restricted visitation for anyone with flu or flu-like symptoms after having four residents test positive for Type A influenza this week. We are following CDC guidelines regarding influenza precautions and it has been reported to the Department of Health.”
Other area nursing homes contacted by The Tribune-Democrat report no additional restrictions, although visitors are routinely discouraged from visiting long-term care facilities if they are ill or have symptoms of infection, said Andrea Schurr, director of mission advancement for Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries, parent company for the Lutheran Home of Johnstown, 807 Goucher St.
“We've had influenza protocol in place for the entire flu season,” Schurr said. “We recently expanded the protocol for those who have traveled internationally, or been in contact are at risk of coronavirus.”
Representatives of Laurel View Village at Davidsville, Maple Winds Healthcare and Rehabilitation at Portage, Quality Life Services – Westmont, The Patriot in Somerset and Meadow View Nursing Center at Berlin said those facilities continue to monitor residents' health and are updating protocol based on guidelines from the CDC, Health Department and other regulatory agencies.
A spokeswoman for the parent company of Siemon's Lakeview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Somerset stressed the preparedness of facility staff.
“As trained healthcare professionals, our centers are taking the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously, as the safety and well-being of our residents and staff is always our primary concern,” said Jennifer Trapp of Consolate Health Care. “We are following the guidelines of the CDC and working with our local and state partners to monitor the virus and communicate updated information to our staff, residents and family members.
“Our centers are focused on minimizing the potential risks by maximizing prevention, using fundamental infection control protocols, standard hand hygiene procedures, contact and airborne precautions and other key safety practices in every center."
