A Pennsylvania-based nursing home company has agreed to pay more than $15.4 million to resolve allegations of overbilling for medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy services, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Guardian Elder Care Holdings, of Brockway, Jefferson County, operates more than 50 facilities. The 28 homes named in the settlement include Scenery Hill Manor in Indiana, Epworth Manor in Tyrone and Scottdale Manor Rehab Center in Scottdale, Westmoreland County.
The Department of Justice said the False Claims Act allegations involved overbilling Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program from 2011 through 2017.
The company was accused of having had facilities in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio bill for patients at the highest level of Medicare reimbursement “when services at that level were not medically necessary and were influenced by financial considerations rather than resident needs,” federal authorities said.
Two former Guardian employees who brought the allegations are to receive approximately $2.8 million, the department said.
Guardian said resident care “remains our first priority and we are committed to meeting our obligations under this agreement.
“We are confident that Guardian’s corporate compliance program advocates for our patients, their families and caregivers,” Patricia McGillan, the company’s chief compliance officer, said in a statement.
Guardian also operates Richland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 349 Vo-Tech Drive, Richland; Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 201 Hospital Drive, Meyersdale; and HAIDA Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 397 Third Ave. Extension, Hastings, but those facilities were not named in the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.