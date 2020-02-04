ALTOONA – Nurses at UPMC Altoona have a new three-year contract, the union and hospital announced.
Members of the Service Employees International Union local ratified the new three-year contract last week.
It was approved, retroactively, for the period Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022.
“We negotiated in good faith with the SEIU nurses’ union, and a new three-year contract has been ratified by the nurses,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our goal is always to provide the very best care and experiences for our patients, families and employees.”
The new contract maintains language on staffing sought by the nurses to provide quality care and help recruit staff, the union said in a press release.
“With our staffing guidelines, we’ll be able to spend the time with our patients and deliver the top-quality care our community deserves,” nurse Paula Stellabotte said in the release. “We’re excited to maintain and keep building on our existing job standards to make sure that experienced, skilled nurses come to our hospital and stay at our hospital.”
Having a competitive contract allows the hospital to attract and retain experienced nurses, which can improve patient safety, the union said.
“Our union contract is as much about the safety of the Blair County community as it is the safety and well being of nurses,” nurse Jaime Balsamo said. “Strong union contracts for nurses build safer, healthier communities for patients.”
The contract covers nearly 700 employees at UPMC Altoona.
