The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer the first Novena of 2020 to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese (the Little Flower) from Wednesday through Jan. 30.
All intentions submitted will be remembered with a special Novena prayers following the daily Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in the sisters’ chapel.
Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament is held at 4 p.m. Sundays and the first Friday of the month, followed by the veneration of the relic of St. Therese of the Child Jesus of the Holy Face.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.