EBENSBURG, Pa. – Petitions have been filed by candidates seeking spots on ballots in the May primary election.
The incumbent Somerset County commissioners – Pamela Tokar-Ickes, a Democrat, and Republicans Colleen Dawson and Gerald Walker – are seeking reelection. They are being challenged by Democrats Daniel Bumbarger, James Shepley and Michael Betcher and Republicans Brian Fochtman, the county’s prothonotary, and Irv Kimmel.
Republicans Christine Bowser, Dixie Kelly Lemley and Jerry Lyson and Democrat Shelly Glessner are vying for two seats as Somerset County auditors.
In the race for sheriff, John Loiodici Jr., Todd Sherle and Acting Sheriff Dusty Weir will all seek the Republican nomination.
Seeking the recorder of deeds position are incumbent Patricia Peifer and Trent Walters.
For the district judge position in District Court 16-3-03, which covers portions of Somerset Borough and Somerset Township, Michael Kuhn and Scott Walker have cross-filed for spots on both Democrat and Republican ballots.
Running unopposed in Somerset County are Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar; Sharon K. Ackerman, register of wills and Orphans’ Court clerk; Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec; and District Judges Susan Mankamyer, Douglas McCall Bell and Sandra L. Stevanus.
In Cambria County, 14 row office and judicial positions are on the ballot for May.
Keith Rager, John DeBartola, Joseph Taranto and incumbent Commissioner Scott Hunt will seek the Republican nominations for Cambria County commissioner. Incumbent Commissioners William “B.J.” Smith and Thomas Chernisky are seeking the Democratic nods.
In the race for register of wills, Democrat Sharon Burk will challenge incumbent Republican Cindy Perrone.
Former Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan will challenge incumbent District Judge Susan Gindlesperger for the right to oversee District Court 47-1-02, which covers Ferndale, Geistown, Scalp Level, Southmont and Westmont boroughs and Richland, Stonycreek and Upper Yoder Townships.
In District Court 47-3-07, which covers the Ebensburg area, Erik Dill, Dave Beyer, Howard Terndrup, Monica Prebish and Erin Dominick will all be vying for the district judge’s seat.
Running unopposed in Cambria County are incumbents Controller Ed Cernic Jr., Treasurer Lisa Kozorosky, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, Prothonotary Lisa Pudliner Crynock, Recorder of Deeds Melissa Kimla, Coroner Jeffrey Lees and District Judge Rick Varner.
Also running unopposed is Brian Subich for the district judge’s seat in District Court 47-1-01, which covers portions of the city of Johnstown.
Tim Sloan, Tonnilyn Chippie Kargo, Forrest Fordham, Michael Carbonara and Brett Smith have announced intentions to seek one of two open judge’s seats in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas, but final filing information was not available on Thursday as the information for judges was filed directly with the state, not the county.
For candidates who want to withdraw, the deadline is March 22, Somerset County Director of Elections Tina Pritts said. She added that the deadline to challenge petitions is March 14.
