JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The National Rifle Association (NRA) will host a basic pistol class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Daisystown Sportsmen’s Club indoor range, 198 Fulmer Road, Johnstown.
The course consists of classroom and range shooting. It focuses on safety, basic knowledge, skills and attributes of guns, along with shooting, cleaning, storage, essential elements of owning and proper methods of using a handgun safely.
The cost is $80. Class is limited to 16 participants, and participants should bring their own firearm and ammunition or rent a gun from the club.
Certificates will be issued to attendees.
Information: 814-341-5483, rkiehart@gmail.com, or www.NRA.org.
