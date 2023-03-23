JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The NRA will host a Women on Target course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 at Daisytown Sportsmen’s Club indoor range, 198 Fulmer Road, Johnstown.
The course will teach safety, basic knowledge, skills and attributes of various guns, shooting, cleaning, storage and essential elements of owning and proper methods of using guns.
Participants should bring their own pistols and ammunition or rent the club's for range shooting.
Certificates will be issued to all attendees.
Seating is limited to 16 participants.
Cost is $80.
Information: 814-341-5483, rkiehart@gmail.com, or NRA.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.