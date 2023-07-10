The NRA will host a Women on Target shooting clinic from noon to 4:30 p.m. July 22 at Elton Sportsman's Club, 140 Circle Lane, Elton.
The clinic will teach firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship giving participants the confidence needed to safely handle and operate a firearm upon competition.
No experience or equipment is necessary to participate.
Cost is $85 and includes a one-year membership to Elton Sportsman's Club.
For information or to register, contact Kyle Horner at 814-341-7274 or by email at mountaintopdefense@gmail.com.
