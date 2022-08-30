JEROME, Pa. – The NRA is hosting two concealed-carry classes at Jerome Sportsmen’s Association range.
A two-day class on defensive shooting will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 11.
And a two-day class for women only will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Both classes will focus on concealed-carry law in Pennsylvania, concealed-carry attire, firearm and ammunition selection, holsters and more.
The cost for each class is $125, which includes a one-year membership to Jerome Sportsmen’s Club.
Participants should bring at least 300 rounds of ammunition.
Jerome Sportsmen’s Club is located at 3220 Jerome Hill Road, Hollsopple.
For information or to register, contact Kyle Horner at 814-341-7274 or by email at mountaintopdefense@gmail.com.
