MINERAL POINT, Pa. – Standing in front of the historic Staple Bend Tunnel on Friday afternoon, Western Pennsylvania National Parks Superintendent Stephen Clark said many people visit the five regional sites each year but a lot are unaware of the numerous trails that weave throughout the historic locations.
"I just believe ... that folks just don't know that these resources do exist," he said.
Clark and several other National Parks interpreters and staff gathered in front of the first U.S. railroad tunnel to highlight the 33 miles of trails in the WEPA locations.
That includes the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site and Johnstown Flood National Memorial in Cambria County, Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, and the Fort Necessity National Battlefield and Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Fayette County.
"These are the people's parks," Clark said.
His goal is to spread the word about what's available for both recreation and education in those areas.
The hourlong presentation featured several speakers who highlighted the benefits of the Western Pennsylvania National Parks sites.
That included each chief of interpretation from the regional NPS locations.
Doug Bosley, of the Allegheny Portage Railroad and Johnstown Flood, said a majority of park visitors for the locations he oversees are trail users, while Adam Shaffer, of Flight 93, said few of his guests take advantage of the three trails in Somerset that honor the passengers and crew who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Other speakers included NPS partners Jane Sheffield, from the Allegheny Ridge Corp., and Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner.
Both spoke about how great their relationship is with the National Parks Service and how important that partnership is to continued development of trails.
Margaret Speicher, NPS volunteer coordinator for the APRR and Johnstown Flood, said another important aspect of the paths is the numerous volunteers and friends groups that help keep the pathways pristine.
"We could not do what we do without them," she said.
Jinny Snyder said the well-kept pathways are what she appreciates most about the regional parks.
"For the people that use the trails, that means a lot," she said.
Snyder and a friend traveled to Mineral Point and rode their bikes from the parking lot to the tunnel specifically for the presentation.
She said she read about the event and wanted to find out more about the miles of trails available because she's always looking for a new place to bike or walk her dog.
The Bedford native said she was impressed by Clark and the other's presentation and was thankful she attended.
Clark said they focused on various trails Friday but are doing so to connect to their communities.
That way, when people see the National Parks logo – an arrowhead adorned with a bison, mountain range, sequoia tree and lake, each representing the benefits of the NPS system – they feel a sense of pride and take ownership of their parks.
For more information about the trails and five regional parks, visit www.nps.gov/state/pa.
