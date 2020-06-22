Artist Norman Ed is hoping a mural painted on his studio will bring about a little bit of goodness.
Those passing the studio, located on the 600 block of Horner Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown, can see the brightly colored mural that says “Love Loud” – and can reflect on what those words mean to them.
“It’s not some big powerful message – just do a little something where you are,” said Ed, who recently retired after 30 years as an art teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District. “Hopefully, you see it and think you can do something to love just a bit louder than you already are.”
Ed said the inspiration to paint the mural came from the racial tensions the country is facing.
“I get so frustrated and emotional about it, because it’s so weird to me that we would treat people differently because of color,” he said. “If you’re trying to do the right thing, keep doing it – but don’t be afraid to do it a little louder and speak up.
“I decided now was the time to put up this image up.”
Ed started the project June 12 and recruited his nieces, along with his wife, stepdaughter and friends, to help with the painting.
Everything on the mural from the colors to designs has a specific meaning.
“There is a big yellow bar that runs on the top and interweaves with the word ‘Love’ and that’s an idea that shows up in almost every faith and that’s the golden rule,” Ed said.
“There are two hands, one reaching up and one reaching down, both outstretched with the idea of reaching out and helping each other.”
The blue and green colors represent the sky, water and the Earth.
“It’s a reminder that this is our world and we need to take care of it,” Ed said.
A red line that runs through the bottom section of the mural represents humanity.
“Blood runs through our veins and it keeps us connected,” Ed said.
He said the first letters in the words Love and Loud intersect purposely to create a cross.
“My faith is central to my existence and I believe that God has a plan and cares for us,” Ed said. “The cross is a reminder of my faith.”
Ed hoped to complete the mural project over the past weekend.
He has been in his Hornerstown studio for two years where he predominantly works with sculptures.
Eventually, Ed plans to offer art classes at the studio.
