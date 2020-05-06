Heavy, cold rain falls from the low lying dark November-looking clouds over Valley View Lane near Frankstown Road, Summerhill Township, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
November-like weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Woman found unresponsive in vehicle with children
- Leonard Pitts | I will not die of stupid
- Cambria-Somerset region not moving to yellow next week
- Two local schools named best in area by U.S. News and World Report
- Seeing red: Local merchants, officials rip Wolf's regional reopen plan
- Homeless woman jailed for Johnstown burglary
- Cambria County sees first COVID-19 patient in long-term care home; pressure increases to identify centers with cases
- Memo to our Tribune-Democrat readers
- Levine previews 'life in the yellow zone'; state adds nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19
- Cambria County has three new coronavirus cases, CamTran worker tests positive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.