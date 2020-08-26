Cameron Stumpf said he felt "quite safe and confident" Wednesday as he started his senior year at Conemaugh Township Area High School – returning to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As long as all students and teachers work together to follow the guidelines provided to us by the government, I believe that we we’ll be nothing short of safe at Conemaugh Township," Stumpf said. "I also trust that our administrators would never put us in harm's way and are keeping our safety their No. 1 priority."
Compared to past first days of school, this one was "pretty normal," he said.
"There were definitely a bunch of differences, but I think it went pretty smoothly," Stumpf said.
The biggest changes were seeing the water fountains shut off and having to wear a mask all day.
Although his last year in high school will be different, Stumpf thinks 2020-21 will at least be "memorable."
Armed with comprehensive health and safety plans, several area schools began the next academic year Wednesday, though the methods of the return varied.
Forest Hills School District is reintroducing students with a phased reopening plan Wednesday through Friday and has a hybrid method of education in place for at least the first two weeks.
Bishop McCort Catholic High School is bringing students back with a phased plan Wednesday through Friday, and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Ebensburg is doing the same Thursday and Friday.
Westmont Hilltop also has a hybrid method in place, while Conemaugh Township, Richland, Windber Area, United, Genesis Christian Academy and Johnstown Christian School brought students back in class five days per week.
"I feel like we've provided as safe of an environment as we possibly can," Windber Director of Special Education and School Enhancement Richard Lucas said.
'Roll with the punches'
According to a recent survey of parents, around 86% of Windber's more than 1,100 students in all grades are returning for face-to-face learning this year.
That leaves around 14% whose families have chosen to have them pursue their education remotely.
Having this many students returning is reassuring, Lucas said.
He said Windber is "working to be very flexible" in all aspects of education and the district is going to have to "roll with the punches" this year.
That aspect of learning is something districts have gotten used to over the summer, as new guidance and recommendations came down from state agencies regularly, he added.
Windber is as ready as it can be, Lucas said.
Administrators and teachers across the region spent the summer redesigning classrooms, schedules, purchasing personal protective equipment, establishing cleaning procedures and developing alternative education plans.
"I'm hoping things will be as normal as they possibly can," Richland math department chairman Michael Oravec said.
'Worthwhile environment'
Oravec has been teaching for more than 25 years, and called this school year "the most unique."
Despite the pandemic, Oravec is excited to be back to class and in a face-to-face environment with his students.
"I think I know there will be challenges but I look forward to meeting and exceeding them," he said.
He wants to focus on is making sure the students who joined Richland's remote learning option feel comfortable with the transition.
Oravec said he knows he'll have to adjust his approach as he goes, but he's confident everything will be OK.
"I really feel that because I have so much support from both my fellow teachers and administration, that we can step up and make a worthwhile environment for the students," Oravec said.
Aside from the remote learning option, another adjustment he'll have to make is teaching with in a mask.
Oravec doesn't think that will impede the learning process, though, adding that he's gotten used to wearing and talking in one while in public.
'Simply have to listen'
Students will have to wear masks while in classrooms as well.
Stumpf agrees that the requirement shouldn't be an issue.
"Personally I see no issue with the mask order," Stumpf said. "If we want to carry on with school and get back to normal we simply have to listen. Our school has already stated that there will be built-in mask breaks during class, which should surely help."
As for any other changes made because of the virus, he said adjusting won't be hard.
"As a district we are aware that we must follow these regulations to get back to normal," Stumpf said. "And personally I’d love to get back to normal as soon as possible and will do whatever it takes."
Over the next few weeks, more area districts will bring their students back with various education plans in place.
A number of Bedford County schools started last week and several Cambria and Somerset county districts will start next week or the week after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.