The Tribune-Democrat offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King holiday.

A print edition will be published Monday, Jan. 16, and an e-edition will be online on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Visit www.tribdem.com for breaking news and updates.

The circulation department’s customer service will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The newspaper’s service center will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you