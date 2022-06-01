Thunderstorms likely. High around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 12:28 am
Johnstown Fire Department responds to the scene at Town House Towers on Vine Street in downtown Johnstown as an electric crew works to regain power on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Due to a power outage in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday night, The Tribune-Democrat's press start was delayed and home-delivery customers will receive papers later than normal on Thursday.
