For 45 years, Larry Noon has dug burial plots at Richland Cemetery. In that time, he says, he’s never dug a hole 6 feet deep.
“Six feet under is a misconception,” Noon said. “Backhoe operators dig a shovel length deep, which is 5 to 5½ feet deep.”
Mike Samone, owner of Samone Contracting, is a third-generation gravedigger and has toiled in cemeteries since he was 11 years old.
Samone said the most important lesson he learned about digging came from his grandfather.
“He told me, ‘You dig a hole like it’s your own family.’ ”
Samone shared that the head of the deceased is placed at the tombstone so that the person faces east, because that is where the sun rises.
Listening to countless families share about their loved ones led to a surprising revelation.
“I am 42 years old, but I am old-school,” Samone said. “I enjoy hearing about the past. ‘I hear she was a good lady, who cooked all the meals for the church ...’ I hear a lot of military stories. Surprisingly, many of the veterans are women.”
Pranks, discoveries
Working in Cambria and Somerset counties, Samone has uncovered strange discoveries. He came across a high-heeled shoe that appeared to be from the 1800s.
On another interesting day, “on a high dirt pile, a two-foot sword was stuck there,” Samone said, adding that he reburied the sword.
The most unusual thing Noon has discovered beneath the dirt is a “glass apothecary” – a bottle used a century ago by a druggist to hold medication. Today, apothecary jars are used as display objects in homes and gardens.
Samone has had no pranks pulled on him while on the job, but he admits to turning his friend into a scaredy cat.
“While digging this hole, I kept hitting rock,” Samone said. “It was dark. So, I call my friend with special equipment to come out and help me.
“My friend gets here. Now my friend wants nothing to do with cemeteries,” he added. “I persuade him to get in the hole and help me dig. After some time, I make a tapping noise.”
“My buddy asks me, ‘What’s that?’ I say, “You must be making too much noise. You woke up Jane Doe.’
“Then my buddy jumps out of the hole,” Samone said with a laugh.
Special deliveries
Hearse driver Jim McCreary once operated fast vehicles while responding to emergencies. Now he drives with reverence – to the cemetery.
The trick to navigating a hearse, he said, is treating the dearly departed with respect.
“I am willing to damage my knuckles to avoid a scratch on the casket,” he said.
McCreary has operated fire, EMS and military vehicles. Unlike these means of transportation, he thinks ahead with a coffin in tow. He tries to avoid bumps. He never assumes traffic will stop for a funeral procession.
“I even contemplate my next move after the hearse stops,” he said.
After retiring from business marketing, McCreary become an associate at Harris Funeral Home. He regrets being a latecomer to the field.
“The funeral business is fascinating,” he said. “There are so many facets to learn, from the paperwork to body preservation.
“If I knew (as a younger man) what I know now, I would be a funeral director.”
In six years, he has enjoyed meeting the needs of grieving families, as well as handling their loved ones’ bodies with care.
McCreary is also charged with bathing, dressing and placing the departed into their caskets – tasks he says he is comfortable performing.
“Being involved in volunteer fire, limited EMS and serving in Vietnam, I am not afraid of a deceased body,” McCreary said.
But, McCreary is not exactly fearless. He is afraid of “a hand grabbing me in the dark.”
He said: “I enjoy the sounds of spooky music and decorative houses on Oct. 31st.”
Funeral arrangements
At 28 years old, Alexis A. Peifer is one of three funeral directors at Frank Duca Funeral Home & Crematory. Managing the funeral rites in the Westmont and Geistown locations, she is also a crematory operator.
To protect herself and the equipment, “I do pacemaker removals,” she said. “If left in the body cavity, they can cause an explosion.”
When it comes to the cremation process, the question she hears most is: “What is left of the body?”
Her answer: “Bone fragments.”
In five years, the business has helped Peifer learn to love people around her more deeply.
“I am fortunate to have living grandparents on both sides of my family,” Peifer said. “Grandparents are so special. I call mine every week.”
The importance of family is leading Peifer to consider being a certified celebrant.
In this role, she could take the place of a pastor or priest. She said fewer families are incorporating religious rites because deceased loved ones might not belong to a church. During the pandemic, the faith element has all but disappeared.
“Many families cut out the service and just have a burial,” she said.
On Halloween night, if some Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups magically appear on her desk, Peifer will wonder which person dropped them off – as she eats them.
Tasty treats or not, Peifer may entertain herself with a scare. The 2019 psycho-horror film “Ma,” starring Octavia Spencer, was the last heart-pounding movie she watched.
“I don’t like scary movies,” she said. “I do watch them to see if I can handle it.”
In flicks that depict a funeral home, Peifer does want to see female morticians represented.
“In 2018, the American Board of Funeral Education shared that 65% of the graduating class were female,” she said.
