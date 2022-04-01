SOMERSET – Properties at the private Indian Lake community are gobbled up quicker than a baited hook dropped into the water.
“The price range has increased by up to 25% since 2020,” Carolyn Norris, an Indian Lake Realty agent, said.
“What’s happening is we just don’t have the inventory now.”
Hidden Valley and Seven Springs resorts are experiencing the same phenomenon, real estate agents said.
All three resorts in Somerset County have about 3,000 housing units among them. Fewer than a dozen are available.
Seven Springs has about six properties available, Highlands Resort Realty agent John Tierney said.
“We are seeing it across the board – the number of days on market for a listed property has significantly dropped,” he said.
Dale McKinley, Highlands Resort Realty agent who handles Hidden Valley, said only two properties are listed as of the past week.
“We get multiple offers on everything,” he said. “And the sale prices are going well over list prices in most cases. ... I think Laurel Highlands as a whole exploded with people since COVID-19. We started seeing license plates we’ve never seen before.”
‘Flow of funding’
Sales of homes at the resorts, many of them between $140,000 and $1 million, have bolstered the county’s rural school districts and municipalities, which benefit from real estate transfer taxes, officials said.
A 2% tax is paid with each deed transfer, based on the selling price. Governmental agencies split the revenue – 1% goes to the state and the other 1% gets split among the municipality, the county and school district where the property is located.
Over the past two years, taxes from the increased resort home sales have provided a hefty windfall for Rockwood Area School District, Superintendent Mark Bauer said.
Rockwood Area has especially benefited from the sale of the Seven Springs Mountain Resort ski slopes last December. Seven Springs Mountain Resort slopes as well as Hidden Valley’s ski areas were sold to Vail Resorts.
Seven Springs is its own entity, not part of a municipality, so the school district received all of the transfer tax – or $670,000.
The check came in January, Bauer said.
“It certainly is important,” he said. “With all the demands on school districts, there are costs we are faced with now more than ever. At this point the school board has not made a decision on how to use it. We are faced with many needs – roofing, HVAC. ... We are also going to renovate the locker rooms and restrooms. They haven’t been renovated since the ’50s. It is a welcome flow of funding.”
Countywide, more than $1 million in real estate transfer taxes was collected for January by the county – to be distributed among townships, boroughs and school districts, Patricia Peifer, Somerset recorder of deeds, said.
“January was the big month,” she said. “In past years, we average $300,000 in transfer taxes a month, but for a while lately it has been $600,000 or $700,000 a month.”
She said the revenue has slowed down.
‘Up on weekends’
Somerset Area School District Superintendent Krista Mathias said her district has experienced a jump in revenue from resort property transactions over the past two years.
“There is a short-term boost in revenue, but that won’t continue because the inventory at resorts is taken up,” she said.
“Obviously, when we are budgeting, we look at this as a one-time income, and we look at what we can do ... a capital expense, a repair to a facility so we don’t have to borrow any money to make repairs. That is the wisest thing to do.”
McKinley strictly handles property sales at Hidden Valley for Highlands Resort Realty.
Historically, 10% or 110 of Hidden Valley resort’s 1,100 properties are for sale at any time, said Pat McGrail, president of the board of directors for the Hidden Valley Foundation, a homeowners association.
“We are not sure if it’s a change caused by the pandemic, but I believe resorts across the country are benefiting from increased interest by people who want a get-away,” McGrail said.
McGrail lives in Westmoreland County, but her family has owned a home at Hidden Valley for more than a decade.
“Ninety percent of the community is second-home owners,” she said. “Everybody is up on weekends.”
There are 60 buyers actively looking to purchase properties at Hidden Valley, McKinley said.
“It’s not slowing down any time soon,” he said. “We can build another 1,500 units up there. I know that’s what the owners, Bob Nutting’s group, wants to do. They want to continue to build.”
‘Come to the country’Nutting still owns vacant land as well as the golf course and other areas at Seven Springs, though he sold the ski operations to Vail Resorts.
McGrail said the homeowners are happy to work with Nutting on expansion.
“From talking with the Nutting group, they are building two new homes at Hidden Valley this spring, and they are building out condominiums at the north summit,” McGrail said.
At Indian Lake, a private community of 700 homes built around a recreational body of water, there is no more land to develop, Norris said.
“There is only so much property there, and that’s part of the problem – there just isn’t any vacant land any more,” she said. “Thats driving prices up.”
Norris said since the advent of COVID-19, Indian Lake homes have been purchased by people from cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
“They want to come to the country a little bit, and they want privacy,” she said. “We only have 30% full-time residents – 70% are weekend and seasonal residents. But we had many people who worked remotely from the lake during COVID.”
Tierney said Seven Springs’ clientele has always consisted of people looking for a home away from home. That hasn’t changed over the past couple years, but he said he believes the area’s exposure has increased.
“People weren’t capable of traveling great distances since COVID, so they started looking at vacation areas and time away more locally,” he said. “As they did that, they became more exposed to the region.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
