Johnstown City Council voted to put out separate requests for proposal concerning the operation of Berkley Hills Golf Course and the possible refinancing of the outstanding $6,375,000 principal on a 2013 bond during a special meeting on Tuesday.
Concerning the city-owned golf course, located in Upper Yoder Township, all five members present – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Rev. Sylvia King, Dave Vitovich and Jack Williams – approved a resolution to have City Manager George Hayfield solicit bids for the sale, long-term lease, concession agreement, or operations and management agreement of the facility.
Johnstown is considering selling off assets, including the golf course, with the goal of getting funds to help pay pension obligations and better situate itself for leaving Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by October 2021.
The course has been revenue neutral, at best, for the city in recent years.
Berkley Hills needs approximately $200,000 in capital repairs, according to Hayfield.
“It’s sitting there, and if we’re not making money – and actually probably losing money – then we need to do something with it and be proactive,” Janakovic said. “So, at this point in time, we’re putting an RFP out, get some feelers to see what’s out there, who might buy it, who might lease it, maybe even the existing group would look at it.”
Royal Berkshire has leased the 81-year-old, nine-hole course since 2015.
The original five-year agreement is set to expire at the end of this year, but the company has already informed the city it plans to exercise the first of three possible three-year extensions.
“We’re kind of confused about the whole thing,” Royal Berkshire President Derek Hayes said during a telephone interview.
“We have an agreement to lease it for nine more years, so I’m not sure how they feel they can put out an agreement for another lease. I know with the Act 47 situation, they said they were trying to sell off some assets. I get the fact they might want to look to sell. But the lease or the management agreement they’re seeking kind of confuses me because every one in the city had an option to put in a bid for the same thing five years ago and nobody chose to.”
Hayes said his organization will “do everything we can” to enforce the contract.
Council then voted 4-1 – with Williams in opposition – to explore options for refinancing a fixed-rate, tax-exempt loan.
The current bond is set to be paid off in 17 years. Council would like to shorten that to 13 years after consulting with a bond broker.
“The number wasn’t arbitrary,” Hayfield said. “That was the number that worked for us.”
Hayfield projected a potential annual savings of $67,000 per year for about $870,000 total. However, after subtracting additional fees and expenses on a bond issue, the actual total savings could be around $300,000 to $400,000, although no firm numbers will be set until a contract is awarded from among the RFPs received.
The principal and costs of issuance combined could be about $6.8 million.
“The bond issue is scheduled toº increase at the cost of $300,000 next year, 2020,” Janakovic said.
“We’re being proactive with this again, in the sense that we’re looking at if we refinance it, we not only wouldn’t be paying a $300,000 increase, we’d be getting a $300,000 reduction over the course of that time period and shortening the length of the bond itself by four years. So it’s a win-win in that respect. We don’t have $300,000 to add to our budget next year to pay for a bond increase, so, while the rates are low, we need to take advantage of that.”
