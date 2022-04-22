'Not going to be bowled over': Tax appeals abound, challenged by governmental agencies seeking the revenue

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As certain as death and taxes are large business operations in Cambria County appealing their properties’ taxable values.
It’s their right to do so, but it’s also a good bet that governmental agencies funded by property tax dollars will defend against revenue losses from tax assessment appeals.
The Richland Township Supervisors and school district are in the midst of challenging appeals from owners of the Super 8 Motel on Solomon Run Road and Quality Inn Suites on Theatre Drive.
Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s are among the big-box stores in Richland Township that have repeatedly appealed their assessments in recent years.
Assessors determine a property’s taxable value based on market value. Big-box retail property values are on the decline, in part because of the growing popularity of online shopping, Cambria County Chief Assessor Barry Segear said.
As corporations seek lower taxes, Richland homeowners – including David Strushensky, who lives on Mya Drive – foresee the burden of funding municipal services falling more heavily on residential property owners.
“All these businesses around here are getting their taxes lowered. Eventually, ours will go up,” he said at the supervisors’ April meeting. “Commercial property owners are millionaires. I think it’s ridiculous.”
Richland Township supervisors haven’t raised taxes in the past two years, but they raised taxes in 2020, faced with declining revenue and a need to tackle stormwater issues, The Tribune-Democrat reported then. The increase of 2 mills that year added up to a $47 increase for the average township property owner in 2020 – a 25% hike.
“It was the first time raised millage rates for several years,” Supervisor Brian Lehman said. “It was out of necessity, because year after year there were declining revenues – not only declining from reduced real estate taxes, but also mercantile taxes and income taxes.”
Local ‘revenue losses’
Three governmental bodies collect revenue from property taxes in Pennsylvania: local governments, county governments and school districts.
“If tax appeals continue to come at this level, the municipalities, school districts and the county are going to have revenue losses, and how are they going to make that up?” Lehman said. “As a township, we want to maintain the same level of fire service and police and municipal services that people come to expect.”
The school district and township supervisors jointly challenge appeals in court.
Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said the district would have lost much more in revenue over recent years, if it had not challenged appeals.
“Our legal fees are small over the past five years compared to what we would have lost,” he said. “We are not going to be bowled over.”
Over the past five years, the district lost $254,000 a year in tax revenue, Nadonley said.
About $140,000 of that loss came from a tax assessment appeal by The Johnstown Galleria alone, he said.
A court order in 2018 sliced the Galleria’s assessed value to $3 million from $6.5 million. Previous owner ADAR Johnstown LLC initiated that appeal.
Assessments, appeals
For the 2019 year, Walmart ownership appealed its assessed value down to $2.6 million from $3.1 million.
Home Depot, on Galleria Drive in Richland, appealed its assessed property value in 2016 down to $1.6 million from $2.1 million.
But they don’t always win – a court order increased Home Depot’s assessed value to $1.8 million. Tax assessment records show the property is again subject of an appeal.
Next door to Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Center LLC, won an appeal in 2020 to lower its assessed value from $1.6 million to $1.2 million.
Despite losses due to big-box property assessment appeals, the district’s school board has not raised taxes in four years.
“We have done a great job of not raising millage,” Nadonley said. “We are spending less per pupil than 96% of school districts in the state.”
And, he said, Richland outperforms a majority of the state’s school districts academically.
“Residents and taxpayers are getting a great return on their investment,” he said.
In Westmont Hilltop School District, where there is little commercial activity, the school board is challenging an appeal.
School board member Rob Gleason said WJAC Inc. initiated a tax assessment appeal a few months ago on its 49 Old Hickory Lane property in Upper Yoder Township.
The NBC Television affiliate is owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country.
WJAC is also one of the top-10 taxpayers in the Westmont Hilltop School District, Gleason said.
The assessment the company is asking for would decrease its tax contribution from $47,000 to $17,000, he said.
“We only have a few commercial properties, and this is an important amount of money,” he said. “We can’t afford it.”
Reassessment ‘not on our table’
The district that educates nearly 1,500 students is prepared to fight the appeal in court.
“We get appeals all the time, and we go along with them sometimes, but the thing that got our attention is this Sinclair is a corporation with $6 billion in sales,” Gleason said.
SEC filings for the publicly traded Sinclair company show it had $6 billion in sales in each of the past two years, but after all expenses there were losses of income available to the Sinclair Broadcast Group shareholders.
WJAC had previously appealed its assessment in 2020, but the Cambria County Board of Assessment Appeals declined a change.
At that time, WJAC asserted through its appeal that the assessment did not reflect fair market value for the property and is “unconstitutional, excessive ... and illegal.”
The Cambria County Assessment Office property value records haven’t been updated since 1972, Segear said.
A countywide reassessment, however, would cost the county millions of dollars and as a general rule of thumb, it would result in higher taxes for a third of taxpayers, lower taxes for a third and maintain current levels for a third.
A reassessment is not on the Cambria County Commissioners’ plate, Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said.
“We’ve have reduced county taxes three out of the last six years,” he said.
“Every day is a budget day. We try to make government smaller. We work hard based on revenue coming in to balance our budget.
“Reassessment is not on our table.”