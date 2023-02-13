EBENSBURG, Pa. – Representatives from both political parties are coming together in Cambria County to hold a petition-signing event for county judicial candidates.
A Happy Hour Petition Kickoff will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Amici’s Ristorante, 102 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
The event is for two seats on the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas and the county’s two open district judge seats.
“I think it’s sending a message of unity ... that, at the end of the day, we’re just trying to get the best candidates elected,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said.
“At the end of the day, it’s about good governance and getting good candidates elected.”
Former Cambria County Democratic Party Chairman Heath Long said that while petition-signing events are typically partisan, it made sense to have a joint event for judicial candidates, who typically cross-file, or seek both parties’ nominations in the primary.
“I think what we both could agree on is that it’s not about party,” Long said.
“It’s about getting the best candidate for work, so we thought that this was the best way to show some unity, that we were all in it for helping elect the best judge – whether that be a magistrate, or whether that be the two Common Pleas court seats that are open.”
Kulback added that she hopes that a candidate can be nominated to the Court of Common Pleas that would be interested in running for an appellate court seat, which to her knowledge a Cambria County judge has not previously won.
