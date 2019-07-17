A western Westmoreland County school is mourning the loss of a teenage camper in a fall Monday in the Forbes State Forest.
State police in Somerset are continuing to investigate the death.
In a release to media, Norwin Superintendent Jeff Taylor confirmed 15-year-old Nathan Kanczes was a high school student in the 5,100-student district, and the district community described the youth as an enthusiastic person “who made everyone smile.”
“The Norwin School District extends its deepest condolences regarding the death of high school student Nathan Kanczes, who was set to begin his sophomore year,” Taylor said in a statement. “The district is committed to supporting Nathan’s family and friends during this time of profound sadness.”
Kanczes was a band member and honor student who enjoyed skiing and quad-riding outdoors when he wasn’t playing his baritone horn, the Norwin Band Aides Parents wrote on their Facebook account.
“You were a great marcher,” the group wrote on their Instagram account.
Details on the teen’s fall have not been released by state police in Somerset.
The case remains under investigation, and Somerset Coroner Wallace Miller was working earlier this week to determine the cause and manner of the youth’s death.
Kanczes was among a group of Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer campers attending a week-long teen week at the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh’s Deer Valley Camp in Fort Hill, Somerset County.
The 740-acre camp borders a stretch of Forbes State Forest, which includes Cove Rocks, an outcrop where the teen fell.
Officials with the YMCA camp said Kanczes was on a group outing at the rocks when the incident occurred.
Grief counselors have been made available to camp attendees and staff this week, the nonprofit said, although the camp was closed for the rest of the week while an investigation there continued.
School counselors were also available to Norwin students this week, Taylor said.
