SAXTON – A Northumberland County man is accused of killing a man inside a Liberty Township home, striking him with an arrow fired by a crossbow.
State police in Bedford filed homicide charges against Alec Paul Rhoads, 24, saying he killed 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter, of Claysburg.
Rhoads was arrested late Sunday at a home in James Creek, Huntingdon County, and arraigned just before 10 p.m. by District Judge Brian Baker online court records show.
State police did not immediately say what led to the encounter at the Liberty Township residence.
Public Information Officer Chris Fox said Lingenfelter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found the man's body at 10 a.m. Sunday at the residence, which launched an investigation.
Rhoads is lodged in Bedford County Prison, facing homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person charges.
An attorney for Rhoads was not listed Monday.
