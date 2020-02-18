Northern Cambria School District will hold kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 and 25 in the auditorium at Northern Cambria Elementary/Middle School, 601 Joseph St.
A child must be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1 to be registered for kindergarten.
Parents or guardians must bring the following documents to registration: birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency and documentation concerning any custody issues.
Children will be tested during registration.
