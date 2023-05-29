NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A handful of Northern Cambria High School students took their unique turbine design to the KidWind National Challenge this month to test their design against others from across the country.
This was the eighth annual event and the largest so far.
Northern Cambria students Jonny Kirsch, Mikey Konitsky, Ethan Blickenderfer, Ethan Donatelli and Jack Sheredy comprised one of 85 teams that attended the conference in Boulder, Colorado, and then ultimately took fourth place.
“For a national challenge, it was very different from anything that they had experienced,” adviser Matthew Kline said.
The teenagers spent several hours across three days in the University of Colorado Balch Fieldhouse testing the turbine they built in four different tunnels and making adjustments to improve their design.
They also had to participate in an interview, a solar challenge, an advertisement video, a quiz bowl and an electricity-efficiency challenge.
Kline said the team performed well, but ran into some challenges along the way.
“In the end, they performed the best they could,” he said.
“After seeing the other KidWind turbines and the collegiate turbines, they now have many ideas on how to improve the next year.”
