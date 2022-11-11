PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Northern Cambria High School’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics club was crowned the champions of the Powering Pittsburgh competition that took place on Nov. 9.
For the event, the group had to work together to develop new and innovative ideas to power Acrisure Stadium and the city of Pittsburgh.
Team members Chris Yahner, Alivia Yahner, Mikey Konitsky and Alyssa Yahner will be awarded a $3,000 donation to the school’s club at the Dec. 11 Steelers game during halftime.
Because the group won the regional competition held at Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, they qualified for the Pittsburgh contest.
Sponsors were the Pittsburgh Steelers, U.S. Steel and Shell Polymers.
